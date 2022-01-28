On May 3, 1971, at 5 pm, All Things Considered debuted on 90 public radio stations.
In the more than four decades since, almost everything about the program has changed, from the hosts, producers, editors and reporters to the length of the program, the equipment used and even the audience.
However there is one thing that remains the same: each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound.
All Things Considered is the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country. Every weekday the two-hour show is hosted by Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly and Ari Shapiro. In 1977, ATC expanded to seven days a week with a one-hour show on Saturdays and Sundays, currently hosted by Michel Martin.
During each broadcast, stories and reports come to listeners from NPR reporters and correspondents based throughout the United States and the world. The hosts interview newsmakers and contribute their own reporting. Rounding out the mix are the disparate voices of a variety of commentators.
All Things Considered has earned many of journalism's highest honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award and the Overseas Press Club Award.
Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in for the first time on answers from the U.S. and NATO to Russia's security proposals. Other signals from the Kremlin are encouraging.
Uber's CEO Travis Kalanick grew the company fast, but a venture capitalist wanted him out due to scandals. What ensued was a story about the tug-of-war between venture capital and founders in tech.
Using skin tone emojis is a seemingly easy choice that in reality can be fraught. NPR's Asma Khalid talks with writer and researcher Zara Rahman about the complexities behind the selection.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Hanna Hopko, an original leader of Ukraine's EuroMaidan protests in 2014 about whether Ukrainians can stand up to the threat of Russian aggression.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Congressmen Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Congressman Mark Green, R-Tenn., about their trip to Ukraine as the country faces the threat of a Russian invasion.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Eric Gales — who was once a guitar prodigy — about reclaiming a career that was stalled by drug addiction and prison time.
The Philippines is losing restrictions on travel to the country. The change would affect tourists from 150 countries, including the U.S. where the largest diaspora of Filipinos live.
NPR's Asma Khalid speaks with Brendan Slocumb, author of The Violin Conspiracy. The crime mystery finds a Black classical musician trying to recover his stolen instrument — among other challenges.
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Kristina Kvien who, as the Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, is the top American official on the ground in Kyiv.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Lorna Thorpe, director of epidemiology at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, on the benefits and disadvantages of contact tracing at this pandemic phase.