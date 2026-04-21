On May 3, 1971, at 5 pm, All Things Considered debuted on 90 public radio stations.
In the more than five decades since, almost everything about the program has changed, from the hosts, producers, editors and reporters to the length of the program, the equipment used and even the audience.
However, there is one thing that remains the same: each show consists of the biggest stories of the day, thoughtful commentaries, insightful features on the quirky and the mainstream in arts and life, music and entertainment, all brought alive through sound.
More information about All Things Considered is available on its website.
All Things Considered is the most listened-to, afternoon drive-time, news radio program in the country. Every weekday, the two-hour show is hosted by Ailsa Chang, Scott Detrow, Sacha Pfeiffer, and Juana Summers. In 1977, ATC expanded to seven days a week with a one-hour show on Saturdays and Sundays, currently hosted by Michel Martin.
During each broadcast, stories and reports come to listeners from NPR reporters and correspondents based throughout the United States and the world. The hosts interview newsmakers and contribute their own reporting. Rounding out the mix are the disparate voices of a variety of commentators.
All Things Considered has earned many of journalism's highest honors, including the George Foster Peabody Award, the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award and the Overseas Press Club Award.
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The National Endowment for the Arts has named Terry Gibbs, Rufus Reid, Larry Ridley, Harvey Mason and John Edward Hasse as the newest musicians and advocates to receive the highest federal jazz honor.
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The stock market is ending the week down despite Anthropic's blockbuster IPO and a strong Nvidia earnings report, largely thanks to investor jitters about the future of AI.
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New research shows where this all takes place and what it means for possibly treating those who have speech difficulties.
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President Trump gave a wide-ranging press conference following his historic trip to Asia where he met with Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin.
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Delegates from nearly 200 countries have been meeting for two weeks to discuss steps to limit global warming.
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An ancient ginkgo tree on the Smith College campus dropped its leaves all at once, in a show of beauty and evanescence.
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In the wake of AI giant Anthropic's record-breaking IPO, Machine Gods hosts Kevin Roose and Casey Newton look back on the early days of the company, when less than 200 workers in a cramped office obsessed over AI safety and viewed business as an afterthought.
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The Quinault Indian Nation has moved its largest village away from rising seas and tsunamis
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The giant steel plant in Middletown, Ohio planned to switch away from using coke, a refined form of coal. The switch would have cut hazardous air pollution -- and greenhouse gas emissions. But that plan has changed under President Trump
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They have the same name but they are different teams---The world champion Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a three-peat Saturday against the rival Chicago Bears in the "super bowl" of wheelchair football.