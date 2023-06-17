Sean O'Keefe on the Campbell Conversations

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Sean O'Keefe. He's had a rich leadership career in government, education and the private sector, among other positions. He's a former secretary of the Navy, Comptroller of the Defense Department, head of NASA, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, former chancellor of Louisiana State University and former chairman of Airbus and vice president of General Electric. His government leadership positions were during the two Bush administrations. Professor O'Keefe currently holds the steel chair and leadership at the Maxwell School of Citizenship at Syracuse University. Grant and Sean discuss the current Republican presidential field and look ahead at some possible outcomes.

