Campbell Conversations

Sean O'Keefe on the Campbell Conversations

By Grant Reeher
Published June 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Sean O'Keefe
Sean O'Keefe

On this week's episode of the Campbell Conversations, Grant Reeher speaks with Sean O'Keefe. He's had a rich leadership career in government, education and the private sector, among other positions. He's a former secretary of the Navy, Comptroller of the Defense Department, head of NASA, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, former chancellor of Louisiana State University and former chairman of Airbus and vice president of General Electric. His government leadership positions were during the two Bush administrations. Professor O'Keefe currently holds the steel chair and leadership at the Maxwell School of Citizenship at Syracuse University. Grant and Sean discuss the current Republican presidential field and look ahead at some possible outcomes.

Campbell Conversations Sean O'Keefe
Grant Reeher
Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
