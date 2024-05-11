© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The Campbell Conversations: A discussion on the Micron project with Tod Rutherford

By Grant Reeher
Published May 11, 2024 at 5:14 AM EDT
President Joe Biden speaks in Syracuse in April on the $6.1 billion grant that Micron will receive to build a chip megafab in the Town of Clay
Darren McGee
/
Office of the Governor
President Joe Biden speaks in Syracuse in April on the $6.1 billion grant that Micron will receive to build a chip megafab in the Town of Clay

Last month, a number of political dignitaries, including President Joe Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Gov. Kathy Hochul, descended upon Syracuse to tout the massive $6.1 billion grant for Micron from the CHIPS and Science Act for it's massive megafab project in the Town of Clay. This week, Grant Reeher talks about the labor and economic impacts of the project with Syracuse University Professor Tod Rutherford.

Grant Reeher
Grant Reeher is Director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute and a professor of political science at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. He is also creator, host and program director of “The Campbell Conversations” on WRVO, a weekly regional public affairs program featuring extended in-depth interviews with regional and national writers, politicians, activists, public officials, and business professionals.
