This week: Opioid misuse and the workplace; and meet the poison center director

What can employers do to help curtail opioid use disorders among workers? Researcher Jeanette Zoeckler explores this issue on this week's "HealthLink on Air," noting that overdoses of these painkiller drugs killed more than 100,000 Americans from April 2020 to April 2021, double the number of 2019.

Zoeckler is the director of preventive services for Upstate’s Occupational Health Clinical Center and was one of the editors of a special issue of the Journal of Environmental and Occupational Health Policy devoted to opioids and the workplace.

Also on the show, meet Dr. Vincent Calleo, the new medical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center, who explains the center's work.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

