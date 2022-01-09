This week: Weight loss surgery and crossword puzzles

Dr. Timothy Shope explains the gradual process patients can expect after bariatric surgery, in terms of their eating habits, activity levels, exercise and weight loss, on "HealthLink on Air." Shope is chief of bariatric surgery at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, bioethics assistant professor Rachel Fabi discusses crossword puzzle creation and her side gig, writing for the New York Times' "Wordplay" column.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

