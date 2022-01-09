© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
AmberSmith_HealthLinkonAir.jpg
HealthLink on Air

This week: Weight loss surgery and crossword puzzles

Published January 9, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST

Dr. Timothy Shope explains the gradual process patients can expect after bariatric surgery, in terms of their eating habits, activity levels, exercise and weight loss, on "HealthLink on Air." Shope is chief of bariatric surgery at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, bioethics assistant professor Rachel Fabi discusses crossword puzzle creation and her side gig, writing for the New York Times' "Wordplay" column.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

Tags

HealthLink on Airweight loss surgerypuzzles
Stay Connected