This week: Afghan refugees, foster care and movie sets

The United States accepted more than 65,000 people from Afghanistan after the U.S. and allied troops left the country in 2021, and less than a month later, Upstate’s Refugee Health team was caring for the first families of Afghan refugees to arrive in the Syracuse area. That work continues, as described by Dr. Andrea Shaw, who leads the Refugee Health team. Shaw specializes in internal medicine and pediatrics. In this interview, she describes what these new refugees are dealing with.

Also on this week's show, Upstate pediatrician Dr. Steven Blatt talks about providing health care to foster children through a program he founded three decades ago. And Heather Drake-Bianchi tells how her company, CineMedics CNY, provides medical services on movie sets and remote locations.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

