HealthLink on Air

This week: COVID in the overweight and obese, expansion of special-needs services for kids

Published January 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST

Coronavirus infection seems to be more severe in people who are overweight or obese. Recent research shows that the virus infects fat cells and certain immune cells within body fat. Dr. Timothy Shope helps explain this research in this week's “HealthLink on Air.” Shope is chief of bariatric surgery at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, Upstate’s chief of geriatrics Dr. Sharon Brangman discusses how the pandemic has affected seniors. And Upstate pediatrics professor Henry Roane tells how services have expanded at the Golisano Center for Special Needs.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

Tags

HealthLink on AirCOVID-19obesityspecial needsGolisano Children's Hospital
