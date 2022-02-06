This week: RSV infections, hand arthritis and pandemic memories

Almost all children will become infected with respiratory syncytial virus, called RSV, by the age of 2. Infections range from mild to more severe, and RSV is a common cause of hospitalization in children under the age of 5. But there is much doctors still want to learn about RSV. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," Dr. Joe Domachowske discusses clinical trials that involve children in central New York and in several other countries. Domachowske is a professor of pediatrics and microbiology and immunology at Upstate.

Also on this show, Deirdre Neilen, editor of The Healing Muse literary and visual arts journal, discusses whether and how to preserve memories of the pandemic. And hand surgeon Dr. Brian Harley goes over treatment options for arthritis of the hand and thumb.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

