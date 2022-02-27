This week: Explaining the HPV vaccine and cervical cancer; lead poisoning in kids; crossword tips

The human papillomavirus, or HPV, can cause genital warts and cervical cancer, but a vaccine is available. Manika Suryadevara, MD, explains when the vaccine is typically given and who should consider getting it. She is a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases at the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital. Continuing the discussion of HPV, Allison Roy, MD, explains its relationship to cervical cancer, as well as the cancer's diagnosis and treatment. Roy is a gynecologic oncologist at Upstate.

Also, Upstate pediatrician and public health specialist Travis Hobart, MD, explains why exposure to lead is so dangerous to children, a common source of lead and what's being done to reduce exposure. Elevated lead levels in the bloodstream are a particular problem in Syracuse and many Northeastern cities. Hobart is the medical director of the Central and Eastern New York Lead Poisoning Resource Center.

Finally, Upstate's Rachel Fabi, PhD, offers tips for solving crossword puzzles; she is a puzzle creator and columnist.

