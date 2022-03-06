This week: Pediatrician prescribes books to her patients; bunions and their treatment; weight-loss surgery

Dr. Jaclyn Sisskind is a pediatrician who loves to read, and she has been known to write prescriptions for particular books to patients when she thinks it might help them. Her nickname is the "Readiatrician." On "HealthLink on Air" this week, she talks about some of her favorite children's books, how she incorporates them into well-child visits and how she feels about electronic books and audiobooks. Sisskind is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Upstate. She offers book suggestions for youngsters at http://readiatrician.com.

Also on the show, Dr. Scott Van Valkenburg talks about bunions, those bony bumps that may develop on the joint at the base of the big toe. They can cause pain, stiffness and deformity, which can be can be debilitating. Van Valkenburg, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Upstate who specializes in the treatment of the foot and ankle, goes over treatment options.

And in a brief segment, bariatric surgeon Dr. Timothy Shope tells how much weight you can expect to lose through surgery.

