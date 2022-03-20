This week: How treatment of poisonings and overdoses has evolved; finding reliable online medical sites; challenges to young doctors

The Upstate New York Poison Center marks 65 years of service this year. In this episode of "HealthLink on Air," toxicologist Christine Stork, PharmD, talks about what the poison center was like when it opened in the 1950s, the evolution of toxicology through today, and the types of calls the center handles. Stork is clinical director of the poison center and a professor specializing in overdose, poisoning, toxicity and emergency medicine at Upstate Medical University, where the center is based. Reach the poison center by calling 800-222-1222 anytime.

Also on this week's show, where can a person find reliable health information online? Olivia Tsistinas offers guidelines for evaluating websites and the information found there. Tsistinas is an associate librarian at the Health Sciences Library at Upstate.

And physician Andrew Tisser, DO, who completed his residency in emergency medicine at Upstate Medical University, tells about the podcast he hosts, which is aimed at physicians in the early years of their careers. He discusses topics of importance to this group, such as student loan debts, burnout and dealing with patients, as well as what patients should keep in mind about their doctors. His podcasts can be found at AndrewTisserDO.com.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.