This week: Sleep, a children's book on cancer, mental health training

Upstate pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist Dr. Dragos Manta explains how sleep ties in to mental health and the ability to focus, and how lack of sleep can weigh a person down physically, mentally and emotionally in this episode of "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, author and childhood cancer survivor Anne Bramlage shares the children's book she wrote about cancer, set in her hometown of Cazenovia. It's called "Lakeside Friends, a Story About Cancer," and her pen name, A.B. Namy, makes use of her maiden name.

And child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Nayla Khoury discusses a new training program for mental health providers that aims to address the crisis in children's mental health.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.