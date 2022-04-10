This week: COVID-19 and the immune-compromised; also, the trauma of forced displacement on children

People with compromised immune systems are more vulnerable to viruses, including the coronavirus. Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy discusses what immunocompromised people and those around them should do and consider to stay healthy in this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is the chief of infectious disease at Upstate and an expert in how the immune system functions.

Also on the show: Children in the middle of a war experience a persistent threat to their physical and mental health, and there may be long-term consequences for their development as well. Psychiatrist Nayla Khouri discusses the impact of trauma and forced displacement, and what can be done about it. She’s a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Upstate.

And Stephen Faraone, a professor of neuroscience and physiology, tells what to do if you think your child may have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.