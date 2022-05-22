This week: Sexually transmitted infections, 'Admission Granted' podcast, kidney disease

Sexually transmitted infection rates are rising again after being throttled during the pandemic. Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy discusses the reasons for this increase and what it means to have chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and other STIs, as well as their prevention, on this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is the chief of infectious disease at Upstate.

Also on the show, learn about Upstate's "Admission Granted" podcast, which aims to provide useful information to those contemplating a career in medicine or the health sciences. John Cote, a third-year medical student and one of the show's hosts, and Krystal Ripa, director of special admissions programs, explain how the podcast began and the topics it covers.

And Upstate's chief of nephrology, Dr. Michael Lioudis, talks briefly about how to prevent kidney disease.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.