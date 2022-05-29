This week: Baby formula shortages, bias in medicine, aphasia

With a national shortage of baby formula, Upstate pediatrician Winter Berry offers advice for parents on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, we'll look at efforts to prevent bias in medical decision-making through a checklist designed to help people who train doctors, nurses and other health care professionals. The checklist asks medical educators to examine whether they are teaching based on evidence or on biases and unproven assumptions about race, sex, culture and other factors. The checklist's designer, Dr. Amy Caruso Brown, explains how it works and was developed. She is a pediatric oncologist and bioethicist at Upstate who has researched disparities in health care among different racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups, and she also teaches medical students.

And Upstate speech-language pathologist Lauren Westby discusses aphasia, a condition that can affect speech, as well as how a person writes and understands language. She goes over the different types of aphasia and how speech therapy can help. Often brought on by a stroke, aphasia affects more than 2 million Americans, including screen actor Bruce Willis, whose aphasia was recently in the news.

