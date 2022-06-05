This week: Cystic fibrosis, COVID-related diabetes, cellphone addiction

Children younger than 18 appear more likely to be diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes within a month of COVID-19 infection than their peers who were not infected. Endocrinologist Roberto Izquierdo explores the reasons why and explains Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and how they are managed in this episode of "HealthLink on Air." Izquierdo is the chief of pediatric endocrine and diabetes care at Upstate.

Also this week, physical therapy can help people with cystic fibrosis, an inherited disorder that can severely damage the lungs, the digestive system and other organs. Doctors of physical therapy Connor Delany and Zachary Boswell explain their role in caring for patients with CF.

And, psychiatrist Christopher Lucas gives advice for preventing cellphone addiction.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.