This week: Heart rhythm disturbances, monkeypox, more

What is monkeypox, and how much danger does it pose in central New York? In the wake of cases being reported in the U.S., Canada and Europe, Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy explains the symptoms of monkeypox, how it's spread, how it's treated, its relationship to smallpox, and how much risk it poses on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Asiago-Reddy is chief of infectious disease at Upstate University Hospital.

Also on the show this week, if your heartbeat is too slow, too fast or irregular, you might be referred to see an electrophysiologist, such as Dr. Kiran Devaraj. He tells what to expect at an electrophysiology appointment and discusses what constitutes a "normal" heartbeat.

And, ophthalmologist Mark Breazzano worked with researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine to check for the presence of coronavirus and other disease-causing agents on medical instruments. Breazzano discusses the significance of the research, which was published recently in a medical journal. He is a central New York native who is returning to Upstate after working on the faculty at the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.

