This week: Recreational marijuana, long COVID

With recreational marijuana now legal in New York state, and a variety of cannabis products becoming available in dispensaries, Hesham Masoud, MD, explains key points about how these products affect the brain and body. He’s an associate professor of neurology and neurosurgery at Upstate and is a member of the stroke team.

Some patients who survive COVID infections struggle with a variety of symptoms long after they’ve recovered from the infection, a condition known as long COVID. Some of those symptoms are related to the body’s autonomic nervous system, which plays a role in many involuntary body processes, such as heartbeat, blood flow, digestion and breathing. Ahmed Eldokla, MD, shares what his research has found about these patients. He is a neurologist at Upstate who specializes in neuromuscular medicine and autonomic disorders.

