This week: COVID vaccines for tots, summer safety tips, more

Children younger than 5 can and should receive the newly approved vaccination for COVID-19, recommends Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Upstate. She explains how the shots were tested and OK'd for this age group and other details of interest to parents in this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, as central New Yorkers begin to enjoy summer weather, Tamara Roberts from the Clark Burn Center at Upstate shares some reminders about safety. Roberts is the burn program manager.

Psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist Sunny Aslam gives advice for placing sports bets without developing a gambling addiction. And chief of geriatrics Sharon Brangman discusses how, and when, to take the car keys from an aging parent.

