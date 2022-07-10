This week: Purple heroin arrives; dial 9-8-8 for suicide prevention; treating hip fractures

Purple heroin, a new street variant of the drug, has shown up during a recent wave of overdoses in Oneida County. Dr. Ross Sullivan explains what is known about this dangerous drug in this episode of "HealthLink on Air" and also discusses how the drug naloxone can help to reverse its effects. Sullivan is an emergency physician at Upstate and also the director of medical toxicology.

Also on the show, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will have one uniform three-digit phone number -- 988 -- starting in July 2022, no matter where in the country you are calling from. Cheryl Giarrusso, the division director of crisis services for Contact Community Services in Syracuse, explains why this is important. She also explains the type of “warm line” and hotline services Contact provides 24 hours a day, every day.

And, Upstate University Hospital has implemented a new model of care for older adults with hip fractures, designed to help them heal more quickly. Sharon Brangman, MD, and nurse Lia Fischi explain how Ortho CoCare will work at both the downtown and Community hospitals. Brangman is chair of Upstate’s department of geriatrics. Fischi is the interim orthopedic program manager.

