This week: Melatonin, cancer genetics and a comfort food recipe

The use of melatonin in children is increasing. Melatonin is a hormone that helps with the body's circadian rhythms and sleep; synthetic melatonin is sold over the counter and billed as a sleep aid. Explaining melatonin and its uses and risks, especially for children, on this week's “HealthLink on Air” is toxicologist Vincent Calleo, MD, the medical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center.

Also on the show: Genetically linked cancers make up a small subset of all childhood cancers, but some genetic testing is being done in childhood cancer cases, and more is likely in the future. Gloria Kennedy, MD, a pediatric oncologist at Upstate, explains how inheritance relates to childhood cancer.

And Katie Krawczyk, the Upstate Cancer Center’s registered dietitian nutritionist, shares a macaroni and cheese recipe that is easy to prepare -- and a little more nutritious than you might expect. It’s suitable for people with cancer or for anyone.

Finally, Upstate psychiatrist Nayla Khoury, MD, offers ideas on how to reduce anxiety.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.