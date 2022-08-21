This week: Herpes and Alzheimer’s, marijuana edibles, crossword puzzles

A possible connection between herpesviruses and Alzheimer's is being explored in the laboratory of microbiologist Eain Murphy at Upstate. He shares what his lab's research into these widespread viruses has found and where it may lead.

Also on the show, a spike in calls about children and teens eating marijuana edibles leads Upstate toxicologist Vincent Calleo to urge parents to treat these products as they would medications and keep them away from children. The Upstate New York Poison Center has been dealing with a sudden rise in calls about kids ingesting cannabis-related food products, including gummies and other candies. Calleo, medical director of the poison center, explains why the edibles can be dangerous and how such cases are treated.

Finally, Upstate bioethicist Rachel Fabi, who is also a puzzle creator and columnist, shares tips for solving crossword puzzles.

