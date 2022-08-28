This week: Medical research, COVID-related insomnia and a mini-quiche recipe

When humans are subjects of scientific studies at research universities, the studies must be approved and monitored by an institutional review board. How an IRB works and what it reviews are explained in this week's "HealthLink on Air" episode by Michelle Saya, who is Upstate’s institutional review board administrator and chief compliance officer for research administration.

Also this week, Upstate neurologist and sleep specialist Antonio Culebras explores the connection between COVID, long-COVID and insomnia and explains some steps people can take to improve their sleep.

Plus, the Upstate Cancer Center’s registered dietitian nutritionist, Katie Krawczyk, shares a recipe for crustless mini-quiches that are good for anyone, anytime.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.