This week: Treating prostates with water; COVID and schoolchildren; rapid home tests

All men face an enlarged prostate as they age, which can cause urination problems. One way to relieve the problems of benign prostate hyperplasia, or BPH, is to use aquablation. This procedure uses a tiny, high-powered water jet to remove excess tissue, as Upstate urologist Hanan Goldberg explains in this week’s "HealthLink on Air."

Also, attending school this fall should be a bit easier for children and their families under new COVID guidelines, but everyone must be ready for change if conditions worsen, says pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Joe Domachowske of the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital.

And Upstate public health professor Chris Morley discusses the reliability of home (rapid antigen) tests for COVID.

