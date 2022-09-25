This week: Polio and its potential aftereffects

Those infected with polio might show no visible symptoms, but the disease can cause paralysis, as well as post-polio syndrome later in life. In this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air," Upstate neurologist Jenny Meyer discusses how the poliovirus affects the nervous system, how it spreads and other details. The disease was all but wiped out in the U.S. by vaccines, but cases still occur in this country and overseas.

Also, Dr. Leonard Weiner, a longtime pediatric infectious disease specialist at Upstate, discusses what it was like when polio cases were more common, as they were in the early days of his career. He also goes over the reemergence of the poliovirus, the value of vaccines and how polio is treated.

And audiologist Erin Bagley discusses over-the-counter hearing aids.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.