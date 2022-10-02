This week: Multiple sclerosis care, adult ADHD, CPAP alternatives

An estimated 1 million Americans have multiple sclerosis. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," Upstate neurologist Kim Laxton discusses the disease and the comprehensive way it's treated. She specializes in caring for patients with MS.

Also on the show, a psychologist and researcher from Upstate is part of a group that will recommend guidelines for diagnosing and treating attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in adults. Stephen Faraone, who is also the president of the World Federation of ADHD, talks about the project and the challenges ADHD presents to patients and their families.

And Upstate sleep specialist and pulmonologist Dragos Manta discusses alternatives to CPAP machines for people with sleep apnea.