This week: Vitamin A and vision loss; iron in the diet; prescriptions for those in need

Vitamin A deficiency is a leading cause of blindness in underdeveloped countries, but also of increasing concern in developed countries, including the United States. Ophthalmologist Mark Breazzano explains why and what can be done about it in this episode of "HealthLink on Air." He is an assistant professor of ophthalmology and visual science at Upstate.

Also this week, what happens when a baby does not get adequate amounts of iron or vitamin A? Dr. Aamer Imbad, an assistant professor of pediatrics specializing in gastroenterology at Upstate, explains and shares details of studies he's worked on that have helped establish health guidelines for the World Health Organization.

And, those who can't afford prescription medicines can get them through Upstate's Medications for Hope program. Upstate pharmacists Eric Balotin and Meaghan Murphy explain the income eligibility requirements and other program details. Balotin is director of retail/specialty pharmacy services, and Murphy is the ambulatory care pharmacy coordinator.

