© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
AmberSmith_HealthLinkonAir.jpg
HealthLink on Air

This week: Anxiety, prostate cancer and RSV

Published November 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST

The differences between anxiety and an anxiety disorder, and how they are commonly treated, are explained by Thomas Ringwood, a nurse practitioner of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, pathologists play a key role in diagnosing prostate cancer and providing information the patient's personal physician(s) will need to work out a treatment plan. Pathologist Gustavo de la Roza discusses how prostate cancer is graded and staged in a pathology laboratory and why men are tested for prostate specific antigen, or PSA. De la Roza is a professor and vice chair of pathology and director of anatomic pathology at Upstate.

And some quick advice on what to do if your baby has RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is provided by Dr. Joe Domachowske, a pediatric infectious disease specialist.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

Tags
HealthLink on Air anxietyprostate cancerRSV
Stay Connected
HealthLink on Air
See stories by HealthLink on Air