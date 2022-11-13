This week: Anxiety, prostate cancer and RSV

The differences between anxiety and an anxiety disorder, and how they are commonly treated, are explained by Thomas Ringwood, a nurse practitioner of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, pathologists play a key role in diagnosing prostate cancer and providing information the patient's personal physician(s) will need to work out a treatment plan. Pathologist Gustavo de la Roza discusses how prostate cancer is graded and staged in a pathology laboratory and why men are tested for prostate specific antigen, or PSA. De la Roza is a professor and vice chair of pathology and director of anatomic pathology at Upstate.

And some quick advice on what to do if your baby has RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is provided by Dr. Joe Domachowske, a pediatric infectious disease specialist.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.