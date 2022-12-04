This week: Ukraine mission trip, aging knees, dengue virus

Sherard Tatum, MD, has devoted his career to reconstructing deformities of the face, head and neck in both adults and children. On this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air," he tells about the people he helped and what he saw on a recent medical mission to Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia since February 2022. Tatum is a professor of otolaryngology and pediatrics and medical director of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery at Upstate.

Also this week, orthopedic surgeon Zachary Vredenburgh, MD, discusses how knee damage and pain become more common as people age, but there are ways to help prevent or postpone this. Vredenburgh is an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Upstate.

And scientist Adam Waickman, PhD, tells about his research into the dengue virus and how it could lead to development of a vaccine or medications that would protect humans from dengue fever. A trial related to that effort is underway at Upstate, and Waickman explains how to volunteer. He is an assistant professor of microbiology and immunology. Learn more by calling 315-464-9869 or visiting this website: https://upstateglobalhealth.org/clinical-trials/volunteers/become-a-volunteer/

