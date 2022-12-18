This week: Cochlear implants, pulmonary hypertension and ticks

Cochlear implants can help some people with a hearing loss that cannot be helped by traditional hearing aids. Upstate audiologist Erin Bagley explains how the implants work, how patients are assessed and what to expect after surgery in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." A transcript of this interview is available at upstate.edu/informed.

Also on the show, Dr. Krithika Ramachandran explains how pulmonary hypertension develops, its dangers and the options for treatment. She is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate who specializes in critical care medicine and pulmonary diseases.

And microbiologist tick researcher Saravanan Thangamani provides an outlook for ticks through the spring and cautions that ticks, which can carry Lyme disease and other illnesses, are still a concern in winter. Thangamani is a professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.