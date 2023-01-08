This week: Achilles tendon injuries and pathology consults

Achilles tendon disorders, and other lower-extremity problems, bedevil ballet dancers. Doctor of physical therapy Michelle Dolphin and physical therapy student Nicole Harry explain how and why these injuries tend to occur among these performers. Dolphin, a faculty member in Upstate's College of Health Professions, recently published a study on this subject with help from Harry and other students.

Also this week, pathologists prepare lab reports but generally do not meet with patients to discuss those reports. Pathologist Rohin Mehta, however, offers consultations with patients who are facing a cancer diagnosis, noting that lab reports can be difficult to understand. He also explains that he will be studying the impact of this consult service on the patient’s care journey. Mehta is an assistant professor of pathology at Upstate and the medical director of pathology and clinical pathology at the Upstate Community Hospital campus. Joining him in the interview is Alexandra Tatarian, a third-year medical student who works with Mehta. Learn more about breast cancer pathology consults here.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.