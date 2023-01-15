This week: Caring for aging parents, and probing the microbiome

Upstate's chief of geriatrics, Dr. Sharon Brangman, discusses what adult children should consider as their parents age on this week's "HealthLink on Air." She covers how to make sure their home is safe, when to consult with a geriatrician, why "activities of daily living" matter and how a geriatrics care manager might be able to help.

Also on the show, research scientist Joel Wilmore explains the microbiome and the focus of his studies. Wilmore, a microbiologist and immunologist from Upstate, recently won a $2 million grant from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences to study the microbiome.

