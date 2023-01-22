This week: Measles, caring for caregivers, breast surgery

Measles, a once-common childhood illness that can be serious, has been controlled over the past several decades by vaccinations. In recent years, outbreaks have occurred, and pediatric infectious diseases specialist Dr. Jana Shaw explains why and also reviews the disease, which many people alive today have never seen, and its dangers to not only the patient but to pregnant women. Shaw is a professor of pediatrics and of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, even before the stresses of the pandemic, wellness in the healthcare workforce was identified as important. Upstate University Hospital social worker Lauren Angelone talks about staff wellness -- a focus of her job -- what that means and how it can be achieved.

And, breast surgeon Dr. Lisa Lai discusses which women might be at significant risk of breast cancer and why they sometimes choose to have their breasts removed in an operation called a prophylactic mastectomy. She explains what's involved in this surgery, including considerations about reconstruction. Lai is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate, specializing in breast surgery.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.