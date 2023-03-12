This week: Sleep disturbance and dementia, 'elder orphans,' basal cell carcinoma

Older adults who frequently report sleep disturbances may have an increased risk of developing dementia. Roger Wong explains other aspects of his research, which was published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air. Wong is an assistant professor of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate.

Also on the show, who cares for aging seniors who don't have children, the so-called “elder orphans"? Dr. Sharon Brangman explains how this might work, including what to plan for. Brangman is a distinguished service professor of geriatrics and the chief of geriatrics at Upstate.

And Dr. Ramsay Farah offers a look at basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, and how it's diagnosed and treated. He is chief of dermatology and an associate professor at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.