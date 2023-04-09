This week: Onondaga County Health Assessment, a widespread virus and a drug antidote

Obesity, drug abuse and maternal health are among the top health problems cited in a recent report for Onondaga County. County Health Commissioner Katie Anderson, MD, PhD, discusses the causes of these health problems and possible ways to remedy them in this episode of "HealthLink on Air." The report is the Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan, assembled by the health department and available here.

Anderson is also an associate professor of microbiology and immunology, and medicine, at Upstate.

Also, scientist Gary Chan discusses the cytomegalovirus and his lab team's work to find protective treatments for transplant patients and other immunocompromised people who could be harmed by this widespread virus. Chan is an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate.

And toxicologist Ross Sullivan, MD, tells how naloxone can reverse an opioid overdose. Sullivan is an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Upstate and director of medical toxicology.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.