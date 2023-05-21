Lyme vaccine research, early kidney disease

Kids and teens can help test a vaccine against Lyme disease that is being studied in a clinical trial in Syracuse. Dr. Kristopher Paolino leads that study and explains how it is conducted in this week's "HealthLink on Air." He’s an assistant professor of medicine and of microbiology and immunology at Upstate, and he specializes in Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

Also on the show, Dr. Michael Lioudis talks about how kidney disease is diagnosed, treated and avoided, as well as discussing dialysis and how much water people should drink. He also goes over risk factors for kidney disease, which include both controllable, such as diabetes and blood pressure, and uncontrollable, such as a family history of the disease. Lioudis is the chief of nephrology at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.