HealthLink on Air

Rural mental health, family medicine, lead in baby food

By HealthLink on Air
Published May 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

Psychiatrists are in short supply across the United States, and that is especially true in rural communities. Psychiatrist Justin Meyer explains how Upstate aims to alleviate that shortage with a psychiatrist training program in rural areas of New York state in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Meyer is an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

Also this week, Dr. Sana Zekri discusses the role of the family medicine specialist in the American health care system.

And, pediatrician Travis Hobart tells why lead may be found in baby food, and why lead is so dangerous for children.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

HealthLink on Air mental healthpediatriclead
