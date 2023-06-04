Hepatitis B prevention, ticks and reconstructive urology

New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meant to increase awareness of hepatitis B infection and reduce chronic disease and premature death. So what do patients need to know? Dr. Sana Zekri explains in this episode of "HealthLink on Air." Zekri is an assistant professor of family medicine at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, how ticks get onto humans and spread illness, such as Lyme disease, is explained by Professor Saravanan Thangamani. Over the past four years, Thangamani’s lab has tested more than 26,000 ticks from Central and Upstate New York.

A third of those ticks, which can move from deer to dogs, cats and humans, carried at least one disease-causing agent, most often the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. He’s a professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate and the director of the SUNY Center for Vector-Borne Diseases.

And, when urologist Dmitriy Nikolavsky hosted reconstructive urologists from around the world at an event at Upstate recently, two of the visiting professors made time to describe their expertise. In this interview, Dr. Akio Horiguchi of Japan discusses urinary reconstructive surgery and the use of stem cells, and Dr. Mang Chen of San Francisco tells about genitourinary surgeries.

