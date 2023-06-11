Senior emergency care, anatomical gifts, prosthodontics

An emergency room designed especially for the needs of people 65 and older recently achieved gold-standard accreditation for Upstate Community Hospital. In this week's "HealthLink on Air," Dr. Jay Brenner explains how GEM Care (that stands for geriatric emergency medicine) works. He is the medical director of the ER and the GEM Care unit, and a professor of emergency medicine at Upstate.

Also on the program, Dr. Dana Mihaila discusses how people who donate their bodies to science contribute significantly to educating future doctors and physical therapists. She explains how learning about human anatomy is a key part of medical training, and how and why people choose to make this donation. Mihaila directs the Anatomical Gift Program and the anatomy lab at Upstate. For more on the program, email agp@upstate.edu, call 315-464-8582, or go to https://www.upstate.edu/cdb/donor/

And, maxillofacial prosthodontist Arthur Bigsby tells about the role of his specialty and the patients he cares for, which include people with cancer and those who have suffered trauma.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.