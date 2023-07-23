Mild cognitive impairment; pediatric pharmacy

More than one in every eight people age 60 and older are living with mild cognitive impairment, and about a third of them will develop dementia within five years, according to a recent report. But mild cognitive impairment in older people does not generally lead to dementia, Dr. Sharon Brangman explains in this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is the chief of geriatrics at Upstate, where she is a Distinguished Service Professor and the director of the Center for Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease.

Also this week, how medicines for children differ from adult versions, and how a pharmacist fits into a patient's health care picture are among the topics explained by pediatric pharmacist Peter Aiello one of the many specialists at the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. He holds a doctorate in pharmacy and is an assistant professor of pharmacy.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.