Over-the-counter birth control pill, and an RSV preventive

The first over-the-counter birth control pill received FDA approval, and its maker expects it to be on store shelves in early 2024. Gynecologist Maureen Burke compares this pill to other pills, and to other birth control methods, in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Burke is the chief of general obstetrics and gynecology at Upstate.

Also on the show, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, causes mild, cold-like symptoms for most children, but it can be deadly, and it's the chief cause of hospitalization for children 5 and under. Pediatric infectious disease specialist Joseph Domachowske tells about the clinical trials he has led at Upstate on an RSV prevention medication that was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Domachowske is professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate.

