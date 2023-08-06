Orthopedic injuries in kids, and Reiki

Pediatric orthopedic surgeon Rajin Shahriar, MD, talks about caring for children with injuries of the arms and legs, which sometimes includes fractures, in this "HealthLink on Air" program. Shahriar is an assistant professor at Upstate.

Also this week, Upstate's spiritual care department offers the energy healing technique known as Reiki. Assistant chaplain Bob Crandall tells how he's used Reiki to help a variety of patients and hospital staff, noting that it is used in addition to, never in place of, the standard medical treatments at Upstate.

And geriatrician Sharon Brangman, MD, gives advice about how to tell when aging parents need help.

