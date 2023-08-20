Pancreas transplants, chronic pain after COVID-19, retina research

More than 90% of pancreas transplants occur in tandem with kidney transplants. Transplant surgery chief Reza Saidi, MD, discusses cases where a transplanted pancreas alone can resolve some cases of diabetes in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Saidi recently published a paper on this topic in the World Journal of Surgery.

Also on the show, does the severity of a COVID-19 infection predict the development of long-COVID conditions, such as chronic pain? Upstate researchers studied this question, using a database collected from thousands of people. Jamie Romeiser, Ph.D., who led the research, explains the findings. Romeiser is an assistant professor of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate.

And, a currently untreatable eye disease first discovered in dogs but that also affects humans is being studied in hopes of a cure someday. William Spencer, Ph.D., shares his research into progressive rod-cone degeneration, the canine eye disease known as retinitis pigmentosa in humans, and which causes blindness. He is an assistant professor in ophthalmology and visual sciences, biochemistry and molecular biology, and of neuroscience and physiology at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.