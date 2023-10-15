Testicular cancer, loneliness crisis

Earlier this year, the US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, released a report calling attention to the public health crisis of loneliness, isolation and lack of connection. It’s something that can affect mental, physical and societal health – in people of all ages.

On this week's "HealthLink on Air," child and adolescent psychiatrist Hilary Gamble, MD, discusses social connections and provides advice for kids and parents. Gamble is an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate.

Also this week, testicular cancer, which tends to strike young men, is influenced by a variety of factors, and doctors try to arrest it before it spreads to other parts of the body. Explaining what is known about this cancer, how it is treated and how it influences fertility is Hanan Goldberg, MD. He was part of a team that investigated the characteristics of men with testicular cancer, in search of factors that influence metastasis. Goldberg is an assistant professor of urology at Upstate who specializes in urological cancers.

