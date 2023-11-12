Heart failure, exercise during cancer treatment

Once you are diagnosed with heart failure, you find a "new normal" way of living, adjusting to a condition that affects an estimated 6 1/2 million Americans over the age of 20. Ashley Greiner, who was diagnosed with heart failure seven years ago, tells what living with the disease is like, and Natasha Zmitrowitz, a nurse and heart failure program coordinator at Upstate, explains how the disease is detected and treated on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, maintaining an exercise routine may not be your top priority during cancer treatment, but there are benefits to being active. Dr. Kaushal Nanavati explains what type of activity can be beneficial. He is an assistant professor of family medicine at Upstate and directs integrative medicine and survivorship at the Upstate Cancer Center.

