Eating disorders, ADHD and helping babies sleep better

Eating disorders have one of the highest mortality rates in all of psychiatry, with death rates for 15- to 24-year-olds that are 12 times higher than any other cause. It’s part of the nation’s mental health crisis, explains Davia Moss in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Moss focuses on the care of teen patients with eating disorders at Upstate, where she is a family nurse practitioner specializing in adolescent medicine at the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital.

Also this week, a renowned ADHD researcher from Upstate tells what he has learned about attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, how he got into the field and how the disease still carries a stigma. Psychologist Stephen Faraone, PhD, ranks as one of the top 80 scientists in the world in a recent listing largely because of the volume of his ADHD research, often as part of a team. A distinguished professor and vice chair of research in psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, he also serves as president of the World Federation of ADHD and editor of the journal Neuropsychiatric Genetics.

And pediatrician Travis Hobart, MD, gives advice for helping your child sleep through the night.

