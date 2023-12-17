Tattoo care; and how sitting may increase dementia risk

What's important to consider when getting a tattoo, and what is involved in removing one? Upstate's chief of dermatology, Dr. Ramsay Farah, discusses these points and more, including moisturizers, tattoo location, tattoos involving moles and allergic reactions, on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, sitting for long hours at work or at home increases the risk of developing dementia, according to a recent study, and it’s in line with other recent research. Carol Sames goes over the details of this study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, and other research and offers suggestions for countering sedentary behavior. Sames is an exercise physiologist at Upstate, where she teaches students in physical therapy and in physician assistant studies.

And, people with end-stage kidney disease must stop dialysis to enter hospice care, but some patients stop dialysis without entering hospice. Dr. Ayorinde Soipe explains how this works out for these patients. He examined data for several years to understand the numbers, and now is curious about the reasons for the differences. Soipe is a resident internist at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

