HealthLink on Air

Low back pain and neuromodulation

By HealthLink on Air
Published December 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST

Some people ignore their long-term low back pain and just live with it. Others try possibilities including medications and surgery, says Dr. HeeRak Kang, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Upstate. He goes over the treatment options and how to pick which is right for you, in this week's "HealthLink on Air."

One option to relieve chronic pain is a procedure called neuromodulation. It involves a device that delivers electrical impulses. Dr. Vandana Sharma describes how the process works and whom it might help. She is an anesthesiologist and the director of Pain Management Services at Upstate.

