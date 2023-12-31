Vasectomy, lung cancer and hoarding

A vasectomy is a permanent form of birth control for men. In this week's "HealthLink on Air," Dr. Timothy Byler explains key things to know about the procedure, which is typically done in a medical office. Byler is an associate professor of urology at Upstate and specializes in vasectomy.

Also on the show, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States – and screening people who are at high risk for the disease is improving lung cancer survival rates. Recommendations for who should consider screening have recently been updated, and Dr. Michael Archer explains who now qualifies. Archer is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate, specializing in chest surgery.

And, the constant accumulation of clutter in a person’s home can lead to depression and suicidal thoughts. Explaining hoarding disorder and its impact on a household are two experts from Upstate’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Dr. Lubov "Luba" Leontieva is an associate professor, and Dr. Anureet Sekhon is a clinical observer from India. They recently published a paper on this topic.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.