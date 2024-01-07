Cannabis intoxication, fibromyalgia and speedy hip and knee replacements

Cannabis intoxication in children is rising in frequency and severity as more communities legalize recreational marijuana. Dr. Michael Hodgman discusses the challenge this presents on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Hodgman also talks about his contributions to a recent study of the topic in the journal Clinical Toxicology. He is a toxicologist from Upstate's Department of Emergency Medicine and the Upstate New York Poison Center.

Also on the show this week, fibromyalgia does not have a cure, but treatments are available for the disease's musculoskeletal pain, fatigue and sleep, memory and mood disorders. Dr. Alex Hensel, who is training in family medicine at Upstate, tells about fibromyalgia and how it's diagnosed and managed.

And, more and more people who need hip or knee replacements are going home the same day of their operation. Explaining who is eligible and what’s involved are two Upstate nurses: Lia Fischi, the orthopedic program manager, and Pete Jaskula, a nurse navigator.

